Pakistan to become South Asia’s industrial hub after CPEC completion: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said Pakistan would become an industrial hub of South Asia after the completion of CPEC.

Talking to State-TV, the minister said the mega project is a game changer for Pakistan as it would bring improvement in social infrastructure, energy, industrial cooperation, agriculture and many other sectors, besides creating millions of job opportunities for the youth of the country.

He said said Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan would become gateways of the CPEC and trade zones would be set up in the federal capital, all the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and FATA.

Ahsan Iqbal said enemies were trying to sabotage the CPEC project, adding that a special force of 10,000 security personnel had been constituted for the security of mega projects.

APP

Story first published: 25th March 2018