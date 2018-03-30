Pakistan army joins fire extinguishing efforts in Margalla

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops have joined firefighting efforts in Margalla Hills where a massive fire broke out two days ago.

According to CDA officials, the fire engulfed 40 acres area destroying bushes and small trees in Kalinger and Sandoori villages.

As many as four helicopters including those of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) took part in the operation to battle the fire using bambi buckets, according to ISPR.

According to reports, the fire was put out by the troops.

Story first published: 30th March 2018