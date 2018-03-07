Pakistan accepts Indiaâ€™s humanitarian proposals on prisoner exchange

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has approved humanitarian proposals made by India regarding exchange of civilian prisoners incarcerated in both the countries.

The proposals include exchange of three categories of prisoners, women, mentally challenged or with special needs and those above 70 years of age.

In addition, New Delhi had proposed the revival of judicial committee mechanism and facilitating the visit of medical experts (from both sides) to meet and examine the mentally challenged prisoners for their repatriation.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry on March 7, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has extended two more humanitarian proposals regarding exchange of prisoners above 60 years of age and child prisoners below 18 years of age.

He expressed the hope that India would positively reciprocate Pakistan’s proposals.

The foreign minister stated that it was his desire that through such initiatives, Pakistan and India would embark on the road to a comprehensive dialogue, and make a conscious effort to de-escalate the extremely vitiated current environment and the situation on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

Earlier this year, Pakistan had handed over a list of 457 Indian prisoners being held in the country to India. –Â SAMAA

Story first published: 7th March 2018