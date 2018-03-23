The Pakistan Air Force paid a visit to the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal to honour the Poet of the East on Pakistan Day

Lahore Garrison Commander Major General Muhammad Amir, accompanied by a PAF contingent, recited Fateha at Mazar-e-Iqbal.

A number of events are happening across the country in connection with Pakistan Day. The day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution in 1940. The resolution provided the framework of the demand for a separate homeland for Muslims of the Indian subcontinent.

