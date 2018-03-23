ISLAMABAD: The fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force performed a flypast in the Pakistan Day 2018 parade in Islamabad.
The fighter jets which took part in the flypast included F-16 Fighting Falcon, JF-17 Thunder, Mirage and other surveillance aircrafts.
The flypast reflects the might of Pakistan Air Force on the national occasion.
The 78th Pakistan Day is being celebrating with national zeal on Friday.Â Â Â Â
The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Indian subcontinent.
