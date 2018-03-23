PAF fighters perform flypast in Pakistan Day parade

March 23, 2018
ISLAMABAD: The fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force performed a flypast in the Pakistan Day 2018 parade in Islamabad.

The fighter jets which took part in the flypast included F-16 Fighting Falcon, JF-17 Thunder, Mirage and other surveillance aircrafts.

The flypast reflects the might of Pakistan Air Force on the national occasion.

The 78th Pakistan Day is being celebrating with national zeal on Friday.Â  Â Â Â 

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Indian subcontinent.
