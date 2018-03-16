PA slams harassment of Pakistan diplomats in India

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly, through a unanimously adopted resolution, condemned the harassment of Pakistani diplomats and their families in India.

Moved by the opposition leader Mian Mehmoodur Rashid on Friday, the resolution stated that intimidation of Pakistani diplomats and their families was highly condemnable.

It urged the government to register a strong protest with New Delhi.

During the question-hour, Punjab Special Education Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, replying to queries by the members said, the Punjab government was attaching high significance to training manpower, ensuring provision of jobs to the youth.

He said that ample funds had been allocated for promotion of technical education and vocational training in the current year’s budget.

To a question by a treasury lawmaker Muhammad Arshad Malik, the minister said that quality food was being provided to students studying at special educational institutions in Sahiwal. –Â  APP

 


