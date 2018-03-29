Opposition protests against Karachi mayor in city council meeting

KARACHI: Members of the City Council boycotted a meeting on Thursday after protesting against Waseem Akhtar.
Before the meeting of the city council started, opposition members chanted slogans against Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar.
"I will not tolerate opposition's hooliganism," said Waseem Akhtar.
Opposition members boycotted the meeting of the city council in protest.
Members of the city council who were affiliated with MQM's PIB faction did not attend the meeting.
