Online taxi drivers demand protection

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Report by: Adil Tanoli

ISLAMABAD: Drivers associated with online taxi services staged protest demonstration in Islamabad demanding security in the federal capital, a day after their young colleague was found dead in neighboring Rawalpindi, Samaa reported Wednesday.

Sajawal Ameer, the 22-year-old â€˜captainâ€™ of popular ride-sharing service Careem, was found shot dead in Rawalpindi in what police and the company called a â€˜snatching incidentâ€™.



As police claimed to have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder today, a large number of online taxi drivers protested in Islamabad against law-and-order situation in the twin cities.

The app-based cab drivers demanded protection in the wake of growing robbery incidents.

Ameer was the second Careem captain murdered in a span of 15 days.
