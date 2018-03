Online taxi drivers demand protection

Published in Pakistan

Report by: Adil Tanoli Sajawal Ameer , the 22-year-old ‘captain’ of popular ride-sharing service Careem, was found shot dead in Rawalpindi in what police and the company called a ‘snatching incident’.As police claimed to have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder today, a large number of online taxi drivers protested in Islamabad against law-and-order situation in the twin cities.The app-based cab drivers demanded protection in the wake of growing robbery incidents.Ameer was the second Careem captain murdered in a span of 15 days.

Story first published: 14th March 2018