Nurse beats ward boy, saying he harassed her

Other nurses also beat him, after which they protested outside the hospital against what they said was a culture of sexual harassment.They smeared black paint on the face of the ward boy who was accused of harassing nurses at the hospital. Journalists, who had arrived to cover the protest, were roughed up by members of the hospital administration.In February, a group of nurses beat up a doctor at Civil Hospital, Mirpurkhas, saying that he had harassed them.In Pakistan, the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act requires that organisations, including all places of work, must clearly display a code of conduct in a prominent place in language(s) that all members of staff understand. The act requires that all workplaces set up a three-member inquiry committee, with at least one female member, to deal with cases. The names of the committee members must be prominently displayed within the organisation.

Story first published: 2nd March 2018