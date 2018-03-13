Notices served to Nawaz, Maryam over anti-judiciary statements

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were served notices over their anti-judiciary remarks.

A bench of Lahore High Court headed by Justice Shahid Kareem headed a petition filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique.

The application stated that the father-daughter duo ridiculed the judiciary in their public meetings and social media websites.

He added that they are inciting the masses against the judicial system.

He went on to say that the record of statements made by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders against the judiciary has been submitted in the court.

Siddique blamed the PEMRA over not taking any action to stop the broadcast of the Sharif family membersâ€™ speeches.

He pleaded with the court to enforce a ban on the speeches of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other politicians.

The bench has sought a reply from the father-daughter duo by March 15 and adjourned the hearing.


