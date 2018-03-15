Not a single corruption charge against me, claims Nawaz Sharif

He said this while talking to media after he arrived at Federal Judicial Academy to appear before the Accountability Court for the hearing of corruption references on Thursday. He said there are charges of kickbacks and corruption against all politicians except him.“I do not want confrontation. Instead, I want the country to be run in accordance with the Constitution and law,” he remarked while replying to the question on election of Senate chairman on March 10.Nawaz Sharif said the desire for implementation of the Constitution is not bad, adding the entire nation had witnessed the Senate drama.The PML-N head also demanded an inquiry into PkMAP leader Mahmood Achakzai’s statement on conspiracy regarding the ouster of Balochistan government.

Story first published: 15th March 2018