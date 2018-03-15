Not a single corruption charge against me, claims Nawaz Sharif

March 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif claimed no allegations had been framed against him so far; hence, the case against him is the first one of its kind.

He said this while talking to media after he arrived at Federal Judicial Academy to appear before the Accountability Court for the hearing of corruption references on Thursday. He said there are charges of kickbacks and corruption against all politicians except him.

“I do not want confrontation. Instead, I want the country to be run in accordance with the Constitution and law,” he remarked while replying to the question on election of Senate chairman on March 10.

Nawaz Sharif said the desire for implementation of the Constitution is not bad, adding the entire nation had witnessed the Senate drama.

The PML-N head also demanded an inquiry into PkMAP leader Mahmood Achakzai’s statement on conspiracy regarding the ouster of Balochistan government.
