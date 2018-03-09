No more hassles, no more bribes as ITP introduces e-ticketing system

March 9, 2018
By:shahjahankhurram
Published in Pakistan
Reported by: Noor-ul-Amin Danish

Cameraman: Mehran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital's traffic police have introduced the e-ticketing system that aims to ward off bribes and reduce hassles for consumers.Â 

Gone are the days when you had to stand in long lines or pay challan slips at the bank in case of traffic violations. Islamabad Traffic Police introduced the e-ticketing system via which commuters can now pay their fines easily without even going to the bank.

"Traffic police sergeants will fine those who violate traffic regulations with the use of Android smartphones instead of challan books," said SSP Traffic. "Commuters can make use of the same phones to pay their fines."

Islamabad's citizens welcomed the initiative and said that the common man would now prefer paying fines instead of offering bribes to traffic police.
Story first published: 9th March 2018

 

