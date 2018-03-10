No link with Twin Towers, no shares in Paragon City, Saad tells SC

March 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday informed the Supreme Court that he was neither a shareholder of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, nor had any link with Twin Towers at 1-Constitutional Avenue, Islamabad.

The minister made the statement before a bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who was hearing a suo motu notice regarding LDA City Housing Scheme.

Submitting a written statement, the minister said the owners of Paragon City were his friends but he did not have any shares in the company. “I have relations with them for the past 30 years and they are my voters and supporters,” he added.

Saad further submitted that he did help the company in acquiring a small piece of land for their housing scheme in 2010-12 and also received some commission against this service, which was mentioned in his tax statement. He categorically denied any link with Twin Towers at 1-Constitutional Avenue in Islamabad.

He apprised the bench that he was owner of a firm named Saadain, which provides consultancy services.

To a court query, National Accountability Bureau investigation officer submitted that the probe was in progress regarding the Paragon City and LDA City Housing Scheme.

At this, the chief justice observed that since NAB had taken notice in both matters, no further action was required in the matter.

However, the bench directed the minister to submit his statement on an affidavit till Monday adding that it did not incline to continue proceedings in this regard. – APP


