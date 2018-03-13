No legal value of verbal divorce, observes SC judge

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Report by: Irfan ul Haq

 

KARACHI: There is no legal value of verbal divorce, observed Justice Sajjad Ali Shah of the Supreme Court Tuesday.

Justice Shah observed this while hearing a divorce case at Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court. The case was filed by a woman seeking expenditure from her former husband Rasheed Qureshi.

The husband had approached the apex court against a lower court’s decision ordering him to pay Rs. 5,000 monthly expenditures to his ex-wife.

Justice Shah said in his remarks that a divorce is only finalised after completion of the due written procedure, adding that there is no legal status of verbal divorce.

“Divorce can't be considered finalised without fulfilling legal prerequisites,” said the judge, finding out that the man had just verbally divorced his wife and had no documents to prove it.

The husband’s lawyer argued that his client had divorced his wife in the court. At which, the judge expressed his resentment, saying that divorce is a sensitive matter which could not be finalised verbally.

Declaring verbal divorce illegal, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah rejected the man's petition, saying that receiving monthly expenditure after divorce is the woman's right, adding that a lower court can even set the expenditure up to Rs. 25,000. - Samaa
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 13th March 2018

 

