No judicial coup, martial law likely, says PM Abbasi

March 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook



Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi has emphatically stated that the democratic setup will stay intact for forward march of the country.

Inaugurating the first ever CCV cable and Aluminum Alloy Plant at Sundur Industrial Area in Lahore, he said there is no possibility of any judicial coup or martial law.

He said the next polls will be held in July this year in which people will elect their new government and the course of development will continue. The Prime Minister said the present government has carried out historic work in different spheres, including infrastructure development and energy.

He said PML-N government added ten thousand megawatts of electricity to the system and started projects which will meet future energy requirements of the country.

He was confident that the development of infrastructure will give further impetus to bringing investment in the country. He said the economy is expected to grow by five point six percent this year while for the next year our target is six percent.

Shahid Khaqan Abassi said the government is striving to provide an enabling environment to the industries.

He said first it is the endeavor of the government to sit with the opposition to set out an agenda for continuity and stability of policies so that the change of government does not hamper the industrial growth. â€“APP
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 24th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PSL: Governor says he kept his promise on Karachi final

March 23, 2018 10:49 pm

Pakistan, Sri Lanka sign three MoUs to enhance multiple cooperation

March 23, 2018 8:59 pm

Half of next PSL season to be held in Pakistan: Sethi

March 23, 2018 7:28 pm

Security beefed up as Karachi braces for PSL final

March 23, 2018 6:02 pm

CJP rules out imposition of judicial martial law

March 23, 2018 4:49 pm

Fireworks show Lahoreâ€™s patriotic spirit on Pakistan Day

March 23, 2018 3:31 pm

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 March 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 March 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 March 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 23 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 23 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 23 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 23 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.