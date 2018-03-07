No evidence presented against Nawaz Sharif in courts: Daniyal

March 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz Wednesday said that no evidence had so far been presented against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the accountability court despite completion of six months period as mandated by the apex court last year.

Addressing a press conference, Daniyal Aziz said NAB has sought two more months to conclude the trial of Nawaz Sharif and his family but it is crystal clear that NAB will fail to bring any evidence against them in the extended deadline also.

“NAB’s officers have already made several visits to London to collect the so-called evidence but failed miserably.

The allegations against Nawaz Sharif have not yet proved despite passage of the deadline.

An expert Robert Hadlay has already admitted in cross examination in Accountability Court through video link from London that the clibri font was available to general use and JIT had misled the Supreme Court in its report.

He said supplementary references are being filed against Nawaz Sharif and family on false grounds.

NAB witnesses are recording evidence in favour of Nawaz Sharif in the Accountability Court, added the minister. – APP


