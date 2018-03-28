There should be no dialogue between judiciary, litigant: PTI MNA

March 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: PTI MNA Shafqat Mahmood said that the meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was an attempt by the ruling PML-N to protect its vested interests.  

“National Reconciliation Ordinance has become a symbol to achieve vested interests through non-judicial means and the meeting between PM Abbasi and the chief justice may have similar objectives,” Abbasi said while speaking on SAMAA’s current-affairs show ‘Nadeem Malik Live’ on Wednesday.

“It seems the chief justice has not given any assurance and this reflects from Nawaz Sharif’s fresh verbal attack on the judiciary today,” he said.

Such a meeting is rare, the opposition lawmaker said, adding there should be no dialogue between the judiciary and the litigants. He said that the PML-N won’t be able to gain anything out of it.

“The Supreme Court is yet to rule on petitions determining the time period of disqualification of a lawmaker. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi may have requested some concessions on this front,” he said.

PTI leader Nabil Gabol was of the view that the next general elections might be delayed by 15 months due to delimitations and cases being heard by accountability courts.

Commenting on the PM-CJ meeting, Gabol said that this was definitely an attempt to deliver another NRO.

“I call it a Muk Muka Ordinance (MMO). The decision against Nawaz Sharif is writing on the wall. Given the reputation and image of Justice Saqib Nisar, he won’t accept any pressure,” he said.

PML-N leader Senator Javed Abbasi defended the meeting.

“If the heads of two state institutions sit together and defuse the tensions, it should be welcomed,” he said.

To a question, he said that the elections should be held on time after the installation of a caretaker government.


