No conflict between Bilawal, Zardari on Senate chairmanship: Aitzaz

March 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan rubbished rumours that Asif Ali Zardari and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were not on the same page regarding the Senate chairmanship.Â 

Durin his interaction with media, Aitzaz Ahsan said that PPP will be able to elect its new Senate chairman who will be appointed after consensus.

"A lot of names are under discussion for Senate chairmanship but Saleem Mandviwalla's name is at the top of the list," he said.

Aitzaz said that there was no difference of opinion regarding Senate chairmanship between Zardari and Bilawal.
Email This Post

Story first published: 10th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Malala talks about fighting militancy with education in Letterman interview

March 10, 2018 6:17 pm

Rising star Shaheen Afridi wins Twitter after spectacular performance

March 10, 2018 5:44 pm

Is judiciary a political party, asks Ahsan Iqbal in response to CJ’s comments

March 10, 2018 5:23 pm

BVI documents prove Maryam is owner of Mayfair flats: Imran

March 10, 2018 4:29 pm

Parties step up efforts for getting chairman Senate elected

March 10, 2018 3:44 pm

Raza Rabbani responds to Zardari in farewell speech

March 10, 2018 12:13 am

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 March 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 March 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 10 March 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 10 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.