Nine people died while six others were injured as their jeep fell into a ditch in Jhelum Valley, Azad Kashmir, Wednesday

They were on their way to Chakothi. Their vehicle slipped at a turning near the Line of Control and fell into a ditch.

In February, five people, including an infant, were killed and nine others injured when a jeep they were travelling in fell from a narrow hilly road near Muzaffarabad.

Story first published: 21st March 2018