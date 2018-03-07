Next Senate chairman to be from PPP, claims Aitzaz Ahsan

Talking to media, the PPP stalwart, who retired from the Senate this March, said there is no need of any debate as to who will be the next chairman of the Senate.Commenting on the allegations of horse trading in Senate elections, Aitzaz called upon accusers to prove their point with evidence as mere talking is not enough in this regard.Meantime, the PPP’s veteran leader also invited the party’s disgruntled workers to join the party again.Reacting to the PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi’s anti-court outbursts, he said Hashmi uses bad words for the national institutions, adding, “He (Hashmi) uses good words for the court if ruling favors them (PML-N) and criticizes if the ruling is against them.”The decisions are being enforced in the PML-N’s public gatherings, he added. –Samaa

Story first published: 7th March 2018