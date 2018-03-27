Nepra cuts tariffs by Rs.2.28 per unit as February relief

March 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has decided to slash power tariffs by Rs.2.28 for a month as a relief to the utility consumers.

According to the Nepra, the decision has been made to reduce tariffs under fuel price adjustment for February.

The production cost of electricity was worth Rs.4.97 per unit during February. However, the power consumers were charged at the rate of Rs.7.26 per unit in the same month.

The cut will afford a relief worth Rs.15 billion to the consumers in the next month. However, the cut will not be applicable to K-Electric and consumers using units below 300 units.


