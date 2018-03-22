Nawaz to flee country soon, predicts Khosa

Speaking to SAMAA TV exclusively, Khosa said that the Sharif family would not be able to face the corruption charges against them."They will then flee the country," he said. "Their names have not been placed on the ECL so that they do not escape."Khosa said that former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar had met with him and said that he would quit the party with Khosa."Chaudhry Nisar says a lot of things when he's upset with the leadership but never implements on his words," he said.Zulfiqar Khosa said that the Sharif family were conspiring to take to the streets against the country's judiciary and military. He expressed hope that the judiciary would wrap up the current government."I hope this system of corruption is sent packing by the judiciary," he said.

Story first published: 22nd March 2018