Nawaz Sharif revived ideology of Benazir Bhutto, says Captain Safdar

Addressing National Assembly session today, Safdar said, “I will be the first to go to the gallows for the sake of Nawaz Sharif, if so was ever required.”Captain (rted.) Safdar claimed that his party will win the upcoming general elections despite the fact they lost election for Senate chairmanship.He said, “Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was executed; but, I said he was martyred.”Nawaz Sharif is fighting for the respect of 220 million people of Pakistan, he said adding people gather around him (Sharif) where he goes. –Samaa

Story first published: 13th March 2018