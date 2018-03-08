Nawaz Sharif for legislation against horse trading

Horse trading is a bad practice which should be curbed in the country, he said while sparring with media outside the Accountability Court Islamabad hearing Avenfield corruption reference.Commenting on a question regarding the number the PML-N has in the Upper House of the Parliament, Nawaz Sharif said, “We have a considerably big number if allies also are taken into account. Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Hasil are our allies.”However, he tipped Mian Raza Rabbani as the Senate chairman, observing Rabbani performs his job quite well and termed him a suitable person for the purpose.Nawaz also suggested legislation to halt horse trading, saying, “We are willing for legislation to stem horse trading.”He also claimed horse trading had been kick-started in Balochistan two to three ago.Earlier yesterday, PPP President Asif Ali Zardari turned down the PML-N’s suggestion that Raza Rabbani should be re-elected as Chairman of the Senate.“Thank you very much, but I don’t want this,” said Zardari when asked by a journalist about Nawaz Sharif’s support for the outgoing Senate’s chairman.After the March 3 Senate election, the PML-N emerged as the single largest with 33 members in the Upper House with a total strength of 104.The PML-N has support of National Party and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party having five senators each. One member of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional and three independents from FATA are expected to take this count to 47.On the other hand, the PPP stands with strength of 22; however, it is upbeat to garner support from the opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and independents, in order to retain its hold on the House for another three-year terms. –Samaa

