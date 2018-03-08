Nawaz Sharif for legislation against horse trading

March 8, 2018
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is the only party with majority in Senate; hence, the party is right to field its candidate for the Senate chair.

Horse trading is a bad practice which should be curbed in the country, he said while sparring with media outside the Accountability Court Islamabad hearing Avenfield corruption reference.

Commenting on a question regarding the number the PML-N has in the Upper House of the Parliament, Nawaz Sharif said, “We have a considerably big number if allies also are taken into account. Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Hasil are our allies.”

However, he tipped Mian Raza Rabbani as the Senate chairman, observing Rabbani performs his job quite well and termed him a suitable person for the purpose.

Nawaz also suggested legislation to halt horse trading, saying, “We are willing for legislation to stem horse trading.”

He also claimed horse trading had been kick-started in Balochistan two to three ago.

Earlier yesterday, PPP President Asif Ali Zardari turned down the PML-N’s suggestion that Raza Rabbani should be re-elected as Chairman of the Senate.

“Thank you very much, but I don’t want this,” said Zardari when asked by a journalist about Nawaz Sharif’s support for the outgoing Senate’s chairman.

After the March 3 Senate election, the PML-N emerged as the single largest with 33 members in the Upper House with a total strength of 104.

The PML-N has support of National Party and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party having five senators each. One member of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional and three independents from FATA are expected to take this count to 47.

On the other hand, the PPP stands with strength of 22; however, it is upbeat to garner support from the opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and independents, in order to retain its hold on the House for another three-year terms. –Samaa
