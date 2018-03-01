Nawaz Sharif is master of horse-trading: Bilawal Bhutto

Speaking to media persons after attending a Holi festival in Karachi, Bilawal said that PPP would try to perform well in the upcoming Senate’s elections.“Nawaz Sharif is not interested in strengthening democracy. Nawaz Sharif is not interested in strengthening judiciary. All he wants is to save himself from accountability,” he said.“We want judicial reforms, we have been asking for it since the last 4 years. Now in the last three months how will you take all stakeholders on board?”“It is my and your responsibility to point out that this man is the only man in the history of Pakistan who has been PM three times. What steps Nawaz Sharif has taken to strengthen the Parliament in his tenure? He only visited National Assembly four times, Senate two times,” he maintained.The PPP chief called for protecting the country’s religious minorities.“If we want to speak for the rights of the Muslims living across the world and want to see them safe then we have to give protection to our minority communities living in Pakistan,” he said.“Today, I have participated in the Holi festival. Every year, I try to participate in the festivals of minority communities so we could build that progressive Pakistan where every Pakistani whether Muslims or Non-Muslims have equal rights,” he said. – SAMAA

