Nawaz Sharif is master of horse-trading: Bilawal Bhutto

March 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that his party cannot compete with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who was the "master of horse-trading."

Speaking to media persons after attending a Holi festival in Karachi, Bilawal said that PPP would try to perform well in the upcoming Senate’s elections.

“Nawaz Sharif is not interested in strengthening democracy. Nawaz Sharif is not interested in strengthening judiciary. All he wants is to save himself from accountability,” he said.

“We want judicial reforms, we have been asking for it since the last 4 years. Now in the last three months how will you take all stakeholders on board?”

“It is my and your responsibility to point out that this man is the only man in the history of Pakistan who has been PM three times. What steps Nawaz Sharif has taken to strengthen the Parliament in his tenure? He only visited National Assembly four times, Senate two times,” he maintained.

The PPP chief called for protecting the country’s religious minorities.

“If we want to speak for the rights of the Muslims living across the world and want to see them safe then we have to give protection to our minority communities living in Pakistan,” he said.

“Today, I have participated in the Holi festival. Every year, I try to participate in the festivals of minority communities so we could build that progressive Pakistan where every Pakistani whether Muslims or Non-Muslims have equal rights,” he said.  – SAMAA
Email This Post

Story first published: 1st March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pakistan summons Indian envoy over civilian’s death in cross-border shelling

March 1, 2018 8:52 pm

PML-N-backed candidate beats PTI to win Senate seat

March 1, 2018 8:04 pm

Court releases Adnan Pasha, two others on bail

March 1, 2018 7:05 pm

Quetta receives heavy rain – Watch

March 1, 2018 6:12 pm

Hajj balloting results go online

March 1, 2018 6:09 pm

Imran calls for direct Senate elections

March 1, 2018 5:22 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 March 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 01 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV |01 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV |01 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 01 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 01 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Omair Alavi

By: Imran Khushal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.