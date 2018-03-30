Nawaz Sharif dissatisfied despite CJ clarification over ‘complainant’ remark

March 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook



ISLAMABAD: Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar should have stood his ground, if he had uttered words like ‘complainant’ for Prime Minister.

“It ill behoves the CJP to say words like Faryaadi (plaintiff) for the premier and that he came up to me,” said former PM while talking to media as he arrived at Accountability Court in Avenfield case Friday.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met the CJ in the premises of Supreme Court late Tuesday on request by the former, according to a statement by the PM House.

“I declined to go to PM House (after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi requested a meeting with me). Then, he himself walked up to me. He came with his complaint but he didn’t hand me anything. It’s my job to hear the complainants,” said the Chief Justice while hearing a case regarding illegal constructions in Murree Thursday.

The CJ said he would not disappoint the lawyers and the judiciary.

Later same day, the CJ’s spokesman clarified his remark and said the chief justice did not refer to the prime minister as ‘complainant’.

“The chief justice did not use the word ‘complainant’ for the prime minister hence it is wrong to associate it with him,” said his spokesperson.

“It was wrongly reported that he had used such a word for the prime minister.”

“The chief justice has regard for the prime minister,” said his spokesperson.

 
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 30th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

‘Hard to believe Nawaz kept in dark on PM-CM meeting’

March 29, 2018 9:56 pm

Bilawal confident of PPP’s victory in next elections

March 29, 2018 6:06 pm

Sharif’s comment on PM-CJ meeting not surprising, say analysts

March 28, 2018 11:53 pm

Nawaz reacts to PM Abbasi’s meeting with chief justice

March 28, 2018 5:03 pm

Will Karachi Green Line Project be completed in 2018?

March 28, 2018 11:37 am

Karachiites suffer as Green Line project hits a snag

March 27, 2018 10:44 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 30 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 30 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 30 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 30 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.