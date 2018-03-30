Nawaz Sharif dissatisfied despite CJ clarification over ‘complainant’ remark

“It ill behoves the CJP to say words like Faryaadi (plaintiff) for the premier and that he came up to me,” said former PM while talking to media as he arrived at Accountability Court in Avenfield case Friday.Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met the CJ in the premises of Supreme Court late Tuesday on request by the former, according to a statement by the PM House.“I declined to go to PM House (after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi requested a meeting with me). Then, he himself walked up to me. He came with his complaint but he didn’t hand me anything. It’s my job to hear the complainants,” said the Chief Justice while hearing a case regarding illegal constructions in Murree Thursday.The CJ said he would not disappoint the lawyers and the judiciary.Later same day, the CJ’s spokesman clarified his remark and said the chief justice did not refer to the prime minister as ‘complainant’.“The chief justice did not use the word ‘complainant’ for the prime minister hence it is wrong to associate it with him,” said his spokesperson.“It was wrongly reported that he had used such a word for the prime minister.”“The chief justice has regard for the prime minister,” said his spokesperson.

Story first published: 30th March 2018