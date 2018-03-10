Nawaz Sharif announces to become a ‘rebel’

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has declared himself a â€˜Baaghiâ€™ saying the wrongs are being committed against the vote for 70 years now.
Addressing a public gathering in Bahawalpur, Nawaz Sharif announced to rebel against the government that is being run by his own party â€“PML-N.
Soon after his disqualification by Supreme Court of Pakistan in Panama Papers case, Nawaz Sharif started subjecting the judiciary to criticism.
He also announced to wage Tehreek-e-Adl (Movement For Justice) to get justice.
