Nawaz Sharif announces to become a ‘rebel’

Addressing a public gathering in Bahawalpur, Nawaz Sharif announced to rebel against the government that is being run by his own party â€“PML-N.Soon after his disqualification by Supreme Court of Pakistan in Panama Papers case, Nawaz Sharif started subjecting the judiciary to criticism.He also announced to wage Tehreek-e-Adl (Movement For Justice) to get justice.Know more in this video report.

Story first published: 10th March 2018