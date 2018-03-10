Nawaz Sharif announces to become a ‘rebel’

March 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has declared himself a â€˜Baaghiâ€™ saying the wrongs are being committed against the vote for 70 years now.

Addressing a public gathering in Bahawalpur, Nawaz Sharif announced to rebel against the government that is being run by his own party â€“PML-N.

Soon after his disqualification by Supreme Court of Pakistan in Panama Papers case, Nawaz Sharif started subjecting the judiciary to criticism.

He also announced to wage Tehreek-e-Adl (Movement For Justice) to get justice.

Know more in this video report.
Email This Post

Story first published: 10th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Punjab govt did nothing in ten years: CJ

March 10, 2018 12:17 pm

Upcoming general election will be a referendum: Nawaz Sharif

March 9, 2018 6:02 pm

SC accepts Imran Khan’s petition for Ayesha Gulalaiâ€™s disqualification

March 9, 2018 5:45 pm

Good news for chicken lovers as CJP gives clean chit to consumers

March 9, 2018 3:26 pm

Ishaq Darâ€™s Senate nomination challenged in Supreme Court

March 9, 2018 11:07 am

SC assured CM Shehbaz will deposit Rs 5.5m in national kitty

March 8, 2018 9:30 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 09 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 09 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.