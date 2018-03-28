Nawaz reacts to PM Abbasi’s meeting with chief justice

March 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that suo motos place the job of the government into the hands of the chief justice.Â 

Nawaz Sharif said while speaking to media that by taking action against hospitals, the chief justice was targeting the federal government.

On a question regarding the prime minister's meeting with the chief justice the other day, Nawaz smiled and said,"What can I say about it?"

He said that Wajid Zia was supposed to be the star witness against Sharif family but had scrubbed off all allegations against them.

Nawaz said that if we wanted to flee the country he would never have returned to it.

 
