Nawaz fooling masses with ‘Kyun Nikala’ slogan: Imran

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

GUJRAT: PTI chief Imran Khan said on Monday that Nawaz Sharif was deceiving the masses with hisÂ Kyun NikalaÂ slogan.Â 

Khan was addressing PTI workers at a membership drive camp in Gujrat. Imran said that he was overjoyed to see the enthusiasm of the youth.

“I want youngsters to join our party in huge numbers,” he said.

Imran lambasted Sharif during his speech, claiming that the former prime minister was fooling masses with hisÂ Kyun NikalaÂ slogan.

“All he had to do was account for his wealth,” said Imran.

The PTI chief said the government had increased prices of petrol, gas and electricity. He said that in India, prices of petrol and electricity were comparatively less than in Pakistan.

Imran regretted how the government focused more on bridges and highways and less on human development such as health and education.

“Countries never prosper through bridges and motorways,” he said.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 13th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PTM representatives booked in hate speech case

March 13, 2018 4:25 pm

Nawaz Sharif revived ideology of Benazir Bhutto, says Captain Safdar

March 13, 2018 3:59 pm

Fake doctor arrested from Jinnah Hospital’s gynae ward

March 13, 2018 3:52 pm

Chaos erupts in PML-N’s General Council Meeting

March 13, 2018 3:25 pm

Qadri, Khattak, Tareen declared absconders in PTV, Parliament attack case

March 13, 2018 2:20 pm

Shehbaz Sharif elected PML-N president unopposed

March 13, 2018 2:11 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 13 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 13 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 13 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 13 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 12 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 12 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.