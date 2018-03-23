Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with zeal, fervor

LAHORE

KARACHI

PESHAWAR

QUETTA

GILGIT-BALTISTAN

CHINA

SRI LANKA

INDIA

TURKEY

BELGIUM

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.The Day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country. It is a public holiday. National flag was hoisted on major government buildings.The spectacular and colorful Pakistan Day Joint Services parade was held at Parade Avenue in Islamabad this morning with forces displaying their professionalism and military prowess.The impressive ceremony kicked off with the fly past of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force led by Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan presenting salute to the chief guest President Mamnoon Hussain.Formations of fighter jets including F-16, JF 17, Mirage, F-17, AWACs. C-130 and P-3C Orion participated in the fly past.Contingents of Pakistan Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Special Services Groups, Frontier Corps, Rangers, Islamabad police, Nursing officers, Boy Scouts, Girl Guides, marched past the dais presenting salute to the chief guest and the guest of honor.UAE troops and a Jordanian band also participated in the parade.Engineering corps also presented its state of the art equipment.Floats depicting culture of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and the four provinces were also part of the parade.This was followed by the fly past of helicopters of Pakistan Army, PAF and Navy.Amidst cheers and applause by the audience, formations of Sherdils and JF-17 Thunder and F-16 fighter jets presented breathtaking aerobatic maneuvers spreading a range of colours in the skies.The parade culminated with presentation of a special song with the theme 'Amn ka Nishan, Yeh Hamara Pakistan'.The ceremony was witnessed by Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Defense Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, all three services chiefs and Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and other senior civil and military officials.In Lahore, a contingent of Pakistan Air Force took charge of Mazar-e-Iqbal in a simple but graceful ceremony.Commander of PAF Base Lahore, Air Commodore Syed Sabahat Hassan laid floral wreath on the grave of national poet and offered fateha.A simple but graceful Civilian Awards Distribution ceremony was held at Governor's House in Lahore on Friday.Provincial Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana conferred awards on personalities from various walks of life, in recognition of their meritorious services for the country.Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with cabinet members visited the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi on Friday.They laid floral wreath at the Mazar and offered fateha.Talking to media on this occasion, the Governor said Karachi is now a peaceful city for which our security forces have worked continuously and rigorously.Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that we all must work hard to make this country a strong one and ensure the democratic process continues.Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra in a function in Peshawar on Friday gave awards to distinguished personalities.The martyrs and Ghazi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police were also awarded Quaid-e-Azam police and President Police Medals.The Governor also distributed laptops among children of martyred police officers for their excellent academic achievements.In connection with the Pakistan Day, an investiture ceremony was held at the Governor House, Quetta on Friday.Governor Balochistan Mohammad Khan Achakzai on behalf of the President of Pakistan gave away Quaid-i-Azam Police Medal to Inspector General of Balochistan Police Moazzam Jah Ansari for his outstanding services for restoring peace in the province.Pakistan day is also being celebrated in Gilgit Baltistan with traditional zeal and solemnity on Friday.Twenty one Guns salute was presented in Gilgit on Friday morning.A colorful Gala organized by Pak Army in Jutial Helipad is underway which will continue till this evening.Contingents of Pak Army, GB Scouts, police boys and girls scouts will take part in March-past at 7pm and a grand cultural show will also be held this night.In China, Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khalid hoisted the flag at a ceremony at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.Ambassador Khalid on the occasion highlighted the importance of Pakistan-China friendship and said both countries share the dream of development, peace, and security in the region.Similar flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at Pakistani Consulates in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Shanghai.Meanwhile, a grand reception hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo was held to commemorate the Day. Ambassador Asad M. Khan in his speech underlined the importance of close historical Pakistan-Japan relations.In Sri Lanka, the High Commission of Pakistan and Pakistani community celebrated Pakistan Day with the resolve to make Pakistan a strong, vibrant, progressive and democratic welfare state.The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan hoisted the national flag at the Pakistan High Commission on Friday morning.Speaking on the occasion, he said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Sri Lanka which are based on mutual trust and understanding.An impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Friday to celebrate the Pakistan Day.High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood highlighted Pakistan's achievements in deepening democratic culture and effectively addressing challenges of extremism and terrorism.In the regional context, he underlined the importance of Pakistan's vision of "peaceful neighbourhood."The National Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Ankara at an impressive ceremony at Pakistan Embassy in Ankara today.The Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Mr. Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, raised the Pakistan flag to the tune of the National Anthem in presence of the Pakistani community, Pakistani students studying in Turkish Universities and Embassy officials and their families.The messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion. Students of Pakistan Embassy School (PEISG) in Ankara presented national songs.Flanked by Pakistan children, Ambassador Syrus Qazi and his spouse Mrs. Shaza Syrus cut a cake to mark Pakistan DayEarlier in the day, T-129 ATAK helicopters of Turkish Armed Forces presented excellent performance during the “Pakistan Day” parade in Islamabad. Similarly, all the bridges of Istanbul on the Bosphorus linking Asia with Europe would be illuminated in Pakistan flag colours this evening.