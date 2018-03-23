ISLAMABAD: The 78th Pakistan Day is being celebrating with national zeal on Friday.Â Â Â Â

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

The day was dawn with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress and development of the country.

National flag was hoisted on major government buildings.

The main feature of the day is the spectacular military parade at the Parade Avenue in Islamabad where the armed forces will conduct march past and the fighter jets will present aerobatic maneuvers.

Floats depicting the culture of different regions will also be displayed on the occasion.

President Mamnoon Hussain will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the three services Chiefs will also witness the parade.

A ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in the evening where President Mamnoon Hussain will confer awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

This year a total of one hundred and forty one Pakistanis as well as foreign nationals will be conferred upon civil awards.

Former Cuban President, Dr. Fidel Castro will be honouredÂ with posthumous Nishan-e-Pakistan while late human rights champion Asma Jahangir will be awarded a posthumous Nishan-e-Imtiaz for her undying services for the citizens of the country.

