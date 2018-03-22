Nation to celebrate Pakistan Day on Friday

KARACHI: The nation will celebrate Pakistan Day on Friday with renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and stability of the country.

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

It will be a public holiday. National flag will be hoisted on major government buildings.

The day will dawn with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Islamabad

The main feature of the day will be the spectacular military parade at the Parade Avenue in Islamabad where armed forces will conduct march past and the fighter jets will present aerobatic maneuvers.

Floats depicting the culture of different regions will also be displayed on the occasion.

President Mamnoon Hussain will be the chief guest while Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena will be the guest of honor on the occasion.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the three services chiefs will also witness the parade.

An investiture ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in the evening where President Mamnoon Hussain would confer awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

The Pakistan High Commission in London has also finalized preparations for Pakistan Day. A large number of Pakistani community members will witness the ceremony with traditional zeal.

Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Syed Ibne Abbas will hoist Pakistani flag.

Story first published: 22nd March 2018