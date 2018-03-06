Naqeebullah’s father demands Rao Anwar be arrested

March 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Three hearings have taken place but Rao Anwar was not presented, said Haji Khan Muhammad, the father of Naqeebullah Mehsud

Also read:Â Court orders police to arrest Rao Anwar

Naqeebullah's father appealed to law enforcement agencies on Tuesday that former Malir SSP Rao Anwar be presented before the court. He was addressing a press conference in Peshawar. He said that all the Pakistanis were supporting him, for which he is grateful.

Anwar is wanted in the Naqeebullah murder case.Â Arrest warrants were issued against Rao Anwar and 15 other police officers in four murder cases. The court ordered the police on Monday to arrest Anwar and present him on March 8.
