‘Naqeebullah, others were murdered for not paying Rs 1 million’

KARACHI: The Naqeebullah murder case took an important turn on Thursday when a suspect allegedly involved in the fake encounter claimed that Naqeebullah and three others were murdered as they were not able to pay Rs 1 million.Â

These shocking revelations were made by a police officer who turned state’s witness in the high profile murder case and admitted that Naqeebullah and his three friends were killed as they were not able to pay Rs 1 million demanded by Rao Anwar.

He disclosed that Naqeebullah had pleaded with former SSP Malir Rao Anwar that he could not even pay Rs 50,000, but to no avail.

According to the challan filed by police, on the day the fake encounter was carried out, Amanullah Marwat had phoned the witness and called him to the crime scene.

Rao Anwar and Shoaib Sheikh alias Shooter were also present at the scene of the crime, claimed the police challan.

As per the challan submitted by police in court, the witness used to conduct paperwork after fake encounters were committed.

It was also revealed that DSP Qamar Ahmad used to make entries whenever fake encounters were committed.

Naqeebullah Mehsud and three of his friends were killed in a fake encounter committed by prime suspect, former Malir SSP Rao Anwar and other police officials.

The 27-year-old resident from Waziristan was murdered in a fake encounter in a suburb of Karachi on January 13 this year.

Initially, Rao Anwar had claimed that Naqeebullah and the others were members of a proscribed outfit. However, a subsequent police inquiry dismissed Anwar’s claims on basis of lack of evidence.

