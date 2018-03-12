Naqeebullah murder suspects still at large

March 12, 2018
KARACHI: Sindh Police has not been able to arrest the prime suspects of Naqeebullah murder case.

Eleven suspects of the case including former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, former SHO Shah Latif Town Aman Ullah Marwat, Sheikh Muhammad Shoaib, Syed Raees Abbas Zaidi and Riaz Ahmed are still at large.

The police have arrested the gunman of Marwat to complete the formalities.

Leaders of Pashtun Qaumi Movement held a meeting in Quetta and demanded immediate arrest of Naqeebullah Mehsud's murderer.

The family members of Naqeebullah Mehsud were also present in the meeting.

The leaders went on to say that the protests will be intensified if Rao Anwar was not arrested.
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 Mar 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

Samaa Web Desk

 

