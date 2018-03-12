Eleven suspects of the case including former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, former SHO Shah Latif Town Aman Ullah Marwat, Sheikh Muhammad Shoaib, Syed Raees Abbas Zaidi and Riaz Ahmed are still at large.The police have arrested the gunman of Marwat to complete the formalities.Leaders of Pashtun Qaumi Movement held a meeting in Quetta and demanded immediate arrest of Naqeebullah Mehsud's murderer.The family members of Naqeebullah Mehsud were also present in the meeting.The leaders went on to say that the protests will be intensified if Rao Anwar was not arrested.

Story first published: 12th March 2018