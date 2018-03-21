Naqeeb Mehsud’s father thanks Supreme Court over arrest of Rao Anwar

“20 million people of Pakistan stood by us for the cause,” Naqeeb’s father said while standing outside the premises of the apex court after the court ordered to arrest Rao Anwar from the courtroom.“I assure the national institutions that we are peaceful people and will progress in accordance with the law. My son was the son of Pakistan.”The apex court was hearing the suo motu case regarding the extrajudicial murder of the Waziristan youth, when the former policeman, widely known as ‘encounter specialist’, arrived. On his arrival at the court, he was seen wearing a mask, which he took off when he entered the court premises.The court ordered the authorities to arrest him from the courtroom in an unexpected turn two months and eight days after the killing of the youth who was an aspiring fashion model. The former policeman had gone into hiding after the apex court took suo motu notice of the murder.The court also formed a new Joint Investigation Team in the case.“We salute the apex court and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar who never allowed any interval in the hearings of this case,” said human rights activist Jibran Nasir while talking to media.“We salute the patience of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father and the discipline of Mehsud tribe who peacefully staged protest without causing damage to anyone’s property.”He commended the sagacity of the CJP who never allowed the spell of hearings to slacken off and pulled off maintaining the pressure.“We congratulate the families of 450 people who Rao Anwar murdered in the fake encounters,” said Jibran nasir.Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was picked from his house located in Sohrab Goth on January 3. However, ten days later on January 13, his body was found.Rao Anwar claimed Mehsud was killed in an armed encounter in Shah Laltif Town’s Usman Khaskheli Goth along with four other terrorists hailing from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Story first published: 21st March 2018