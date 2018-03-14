NADRA centers in Karachi to remain open 12 hours a day

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Chairman NADRA has issued directives to all centers operating in the city to function for 12 hours a day.

After receiving a plethora of complaints, Chairman NADRA has suspended four center in-charges. The staff of the Defence mega center has also been replaced.

Two directors have been sacked by Chairman NADRA owing to performance issues. DG NADRA Sindh Colonel Anees Kiyani has also been relieved of his post.

The centers will operate from 9 am to 9 pm and three mega centers in the city will remain open 24 hours a day throughout the week.

Karachiites were encountering problems in obtaining and renewing their National Identity Cards.

Chairman NADRA paid a surprise visit to the Defence mega center in Karachi on Tuesday night. The new staff at the defence center have started working.

 

 


Story first published: 14th March 2018

 

