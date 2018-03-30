NACTA to tout Pakistan’s gains in terror war

March 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s counter-terrorism body is to organize a three-day Islamabad International Counter Terrorism Forum (IICTF) from April 3 to highlight the country’s achievements in war against terrorism.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Forum would provide an ample opportunity to portray country’s positive and soft image and a nation of courage, perseverance and resilience who stood strong against all odds and eventually turned around picture from “Victim to Victor of Terrorism.”

“Leading local and international experts, scholars, practitioners, think tanks and opinion makers in area of counter extremism and counter terrorism will be brought together to deliberate on the current situation and future challenges and response,” NACTA’s national coordinator Ihsan Ghani said.

“The target audience will be think tanks, academia and researchers relating to security, terrorism and counter violent extremism.”

Gani said the forum would also engage diplomats, governmental officials, parliamentarians, politicians, United Nation Agencies, international organizations, aid agencies, media, civil society and world community at large.

He said proceedings of the forum are organized into plenary and panel discussions which will be addressed by scholars and experts including practitioners in relevant fields.

The Coordinator said there are nine sessions in all, three Plenary Sessions and 12 panel discussions. One minute silence at beginning of each day would be observed for victims of terrorism. – SAMAA/AGENCIES


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 30th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pakistan army joins fire extinguishing efforts in Margalla

March 30, 2018 8:44 pm

Sarfaraz expects tough T20 series against weakened WI team

March 30, 2018 7:47 pm

Christians mark Good Friday in Lahore

March 30, 2018 7:16 pm

PM continues criticism of Senate chairman, defends CJP meeting amid backlash

March 30, 2018 6:18 pm

Bilawal condemns rape, murder of Faisalabad university student

March 30, 2018 5:52 pm

Chance for Pakistan to consolidate top T20 ranking

March 30, 2018 5:02 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 30 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 30 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 30 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 30 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.