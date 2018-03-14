Nacta boss raises alarm over mobile money transfer

Talking to Samaa, Ghani revealed money to the tune of Rs.600 billion was moved via mobile money transfer, adding, even if a meager amount of this money goes to terrorism, it will turn out to be massive.Warning that mobile money transfer is being wrongly used, the Nacta chief said the new strategy is being hammered out and intelligence agencies are being taken on board in this regard.The online money transfer may come in handy to the terrorists, saidÂ Ihsan Ghani adding the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been made in concert with the federal institutions, intelligence agencies and the State Bank of Pakistan so that the money does not land in the hands of terrorists.

Story first published: 14th March 2018