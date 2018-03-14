Nacta boss raises alarm over mobile money transfer

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




ISLAMABAD: National Counterterrorism Authority (Nacta) Chief Ihsan Ghani raised alarm over transfer of money through mobile phones, saying the money thus transferred may be used in terrorist activities.

Talking to Samaa, Ghani revealed money to the tune of Rs.600 billion was moved via mobile money transfer, adding, even if a meager amount of this money goes to terrorism, it will turn out to be massive.

Warning that mobile money transfer is being wrongly used, the Nacta chief said the new strategy is being hammered out and intelligence agencies are being taken on board in this regard.

The online money transfer may come in handy to the terrorists, saidÂ Ihsan Ghani adding the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been made in concert with the federal institutions, intelligence agencies and the State Bank of Pakistan so that the money does not land in the hands of terrorists.

 
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 14th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Security forces seize weapons, explosives from S. Waziristan

March 5, 2018 6:18 pm

Policies are made for the rich in Pakistan, says Imran

March 4, 2018 1:46 pm

Al-Qaeda operative arrested in Karachi

March 2, 2018 6:41 pm

Four security personnel martyred in Quetta suicide blast

February 28, 2018 8:13 pm

Harmony in Pak-US ties vital for defeating terrorism in region: Ahsan Iqbal

February 27, 2018 1:33 pm

Death toll rises to 38 in Mogadishu bombings

February 24, 2018 3:19 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 14 Mar 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 14 Mar 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 13 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 13 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.