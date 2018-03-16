NAB summons Pakistanâ€™s new envoy to US on March 22

According to the anchor, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui has been accused of involvement in a corruption scandal worth Rs.40 billion.Mr Siddiqui is to assume his new responsibilities as Pakistan's ambassador in Washington next month.He had been working as Special Adviser to the Prime Minister for the last six months.Ali Jahangir Siddiqui is said to be the business partner of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Story first published: 16th March 2018