NAB serves notice to SECP chief, PSX director in corruption case

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has served a notice to chairman Security Exchange Commission Pakistan and managing director of Pakistan Stock Exchange in a corruption case.

The bureau had also sent a notice to Pakistanâ€™s new Ambassador to the United States Ali Jahangir Siddiqui in the Azgard-Nine corruption scandal.

Siddiqui is to assume his new responsibilities as Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington next month.

He had been working as Special Adviser to the Prime Minister for the last six months.

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui is said to be the business partner of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.


