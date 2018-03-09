NAB making efforts for corruption-free Pakistan: Chairman NAB

March 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Retired Javed Iqbal has said that elimination of corruption is their national responsibility and NAB is trying its utmost to make Pakistan corruption free.

Addressing the Meeting of Executive Board of the bureau in Islamabad, he said that corruption is the mother of all ills and thus its elimination is imperative.

Chairman said the inquiries, investigations and verification should be concluded within the prescribed period of ten months. He said NAB was strictly pursuing the policy of “Accountability for All.”

The Executive Board meeting of NAB approved filing of corruption references, conduction of inquiries and investigations against culprits with different charges.


