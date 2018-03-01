NAB gets SC notice on bail plea of Raisaini

March 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Thursday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while issuing notice to bureau on bail application filed by ex-Secretary finance Balochistan Mushtaq Raisani held under corruption scam.

A division bench of the court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan heard the case.

The counsel for petitioner informed that NAB had arrested his client in an alleged case of corruption however NAB had no solid evidence against Mushtaq Raisani.

He submitted that the case was being delayed in trial court so the accused should be granted bail.

The court issued notice to the NAB and adjourned hearing till date in office. – APP


Story first published: 1st March 2018

 

