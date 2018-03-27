NAB recommends placing Ali Jahangir Siddiqui on ECL

March 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reporting by Faizan Khan

The corruption watchdog has urged the interior ministry to place the names of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui and Ahmed Humayun Sheikh on the Exit Control List

Siddiqui was nominated as the next Pakistani ambassador to US.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has called for adding the two on the list of those not allowed to leave the country. Inquiry will be conducted into the alleged corruption that they committed.

According to NAB, Captain (retd) Safdar, the son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif, will also be held accountable over charges of corruption. He is accused of showing his income beyond his assets.

The NAB chairperson has ordered inquiry into the complaints.


