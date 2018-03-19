Musharraf’s return would serve as a test for judiciary: Kaira

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: General (r) Pervez Musharraf’s spokesperson has said that the former army chief will return to Pakistan in the forthcoming month if proper security arrangements are made.Â 

This was said by the APML spokesperson during SAMAA TV’s program Nadeem Malik Live. Dr Amjad said that Musharraf had already taken the decision to return to Pakistan and was holding consultations with APML leadership.

“Musharraf wants to return and face the courts,” he said. “If proper security arrangements are made, he will return to Pakistan the next month,” he added.

Dr Amjad disclosed that no special request had been made with regard to the former army chief’s security. He said that Musharraf had asked for the security protocol that he felt he deserved.

“Nawaz Sharif is being provided with protocol despite his disqualification,” he said.

PTI’s Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Musharraf should return to the country and face the courts.

“Musharraf should unconditionally return to the country, face the courts and accept their verdict,” he said.

PPP’s Qamar-uz-Zaman Kaira said that Musharraf’s return would serve as a test for the country’s judiciary.

“I don’t think General (r) Pervez Musharraf will return to Pakistan,” said Kaira.

Kaira said that everyone should be held accountable regardless of whether they were ex-judges, journalists, politicians or even former army generals.


