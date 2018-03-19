Musharraf to get foolproof security: Interior Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has conveyed to the former military dictator Pervez Musharraf that he will be given ‘foolproof security’ on his arrival in Pakistan.

In a letter to Musharraf’s lawyer on Monday, the ministry sought Musharraf’s travel plan and details of his stay in the country. “Where will Musharraf be staying in Pakistan?” the ministry asked.

Musharraf’s lawyer Akhtar Shah expressed dissatisfaction over the ministry’s response and asked the officials to submit its security mechanism and fool proof security plan in the court.

He said Pervez Musharraf will return to Pakistan after getting security assurance from the ministry.

Last week, the former president wrote a letter to the interior and defense ministries, seeking protection for his homecoming.

“Musharraf wants to come back and face court cases,” his lawyer told SAMAA.

The special court hearing a treason case against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf had, last week, ordered the federal government to take measures to bring him back to Pakistan.

The government was told to contact Interpol to arrest Musharraf and directed the authorities to confiscate his assets.

The court had also directed the interior ministry to suspend Musharraf’s national identity card and passport if he fails to appear before the court.

