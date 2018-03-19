Musharraf to get foolproof security: Interior Ministry

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has conveyed to the former military dictator Pervez Musharraf that he will be given ‘foolproof security’ on his arrival in Pakistan.

In a letter to Musharraf’s lawyer on Monday, the ministry sought Musharraf’s travel plan and details of his stay in the country. “Where will Musharraf be staying in Pakistan?” the ministry asked.

Musharraf’s lawyer Akhtar Shah expressed dissatisfaction over the ministry’s response and asked the officials to submit its security mechanism and fool proof security plan in the court.

He said Pervez Musharraf will return to Pakistan after getting security assurance from the ministry.

Last week, the former president wrote a letter to the interior and defense ministries, seeking protection for his homecoming.

“Musharraf wants to come back and face court cases,” his lawyer told SAMAA.

The special court hearing a treason case against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf had, last week, ordered the federal government to take measures to bring him back to Pakistan.

The government was told to contact Interpol to arrest Musharraf and directed the authorities to confiscate his assets.

The court had also directed the interior ministry to suspend Musharraf’s national identity card and passport if he fails to appear before the court.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 19th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Sarfraz calls out overseas players for backtracking on Pakistan promise

March 19, 2018 6:56 pm

Two ships collide at Karachi East Wharf

March 19, 2018 6:50 pm

Dr Aamir Liaquat joins PTI

March 19, 2018 6:46 pm

Misbah ul Haq ruled out of PSL final

March 19, 2018 6:20 pm

KU teacher accused of harassment records statement

March 19, 2018 6:18 pm

Rain may play spoilsport in PSL playoffs

March 19, 2018 6:01 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 19 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 19 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 19 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 18 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.