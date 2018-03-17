LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that former president Pervez Musharraf should appear in court for case hearings as he is healthy.

“The ex-army chief’s lawyer had said that his client would return to Pakistan, ” Iqbal said.

The minister said that Musharraf is leader of a political party, not a military chief.

“Musharraf should not be afraid of the security he will be given,” Iqbal said.

“A former prime minister leaves his ailing wife to attend court hearings,” he added.

The minister went on to say that the political games, which were played 20 years ago, will not be repeated again. He said that certain elements create propaganda against the government.

“The whole country was transformed in five years,” he said.

“Extortion chits were given in Karachi. Now Pakistan Super League tickets are being sold in the city,” he added.

He said that the government wants to make Pakistan’s voters more powerful.

Iqbal expressed his optimism that opposition parties will agree on the interim setup with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for 2018 general elections.

He said that holding Senate elections on time was a victory of democracy.

Story first published: 17th March 2018