Mushahid Hussain secures Senate seat from Islamabad

March 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Two independent candidates Asad Junejo and Mushahid Hussain Syed have won their senate seats from the federal capital by grabbing 214 and 223 votes respectively.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, Asad Junejo has won the election on a general seat while Mushahid Hussain Syed won the election on a technocrat quota from Islamabad.

Similarly, other candidates included Raja Imran Ashraf got 45 votes and Kanwal Shauzab received 32 votes on General seat election.

Rejected votes were nine out of total 300 votes.

On Technocrat seat, Shakil Abbasi got 64 votes. Total rejected votes were 13 out of total 300 votes. - SAMAA
Story first published: 3rd March 2018

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

