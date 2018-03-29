Multiple injured as fight breaks out between PTI workers

March 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
QUETTA: Multiple people were injured after a fight broke out among PTI workers who had gathered to welcome party chief Imran Khan.Â 

The clash occurred when supporters of the Balochistan president of the party brawled with a section of the party workers who chanted slogans against him.

Violence was witnessed when sticks were used in the brawl and stones were pelted by PTI workers on one another.

Imran Khan left the area without addressing the crowd after the violence escalated.

Imran held a joint presser with Balochistan Chief MinisterÂ Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in which he slammed the prime minister and Sharif family.

“The Sharif doctrine is to grab power, announce lucrative projects, mint money, transfer it to his family and if got caught, call it a threat to democracy,” he said.


