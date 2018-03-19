Mujahid Anwar Khan takes over as 22nd PAF chief

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has taken over the command of Pakistan Air Force as 22th Chief of Air Staff during the Change of Command ceremony Monday.

“PAF played an important role in the war against terrorism,” said outgoing air chief Sohail Aman while addressing the ceremony this morning.

“It is an honor for me to have served the PAF and I cannot think of an honor better than leading the best air force in the world.”

The former air chief, who retired on March 18, said the national defence of the country got strengthened in recent days. He reiterated the PAF has always played a vital role for the national defence.

Later, Aman passed over the baton of the PAF to his successor after pinning the new ranks on his shoulders.

The announcement for the appointment of Mujahid Anwar Khan as the new PAF chief came on March 16, two days before Aman’s last day in office.


